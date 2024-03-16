NA extends ‘lifespan’ of seven ordinances to 120 days amid ruckus

Omar Ayub emphasises the contentious nature of privatising state-owned entities

Law Minister promises explanations regarding ordinances in subsequent sessions

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday passed a resolution to extend the lifespan of seven ordinances for an additional 120 days amid vehement opposition protests, including the tearing of ordinance copies.

The move, initiated by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, saw the extension under the proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The ordinances included The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. II of 2023), The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No V of 2023), The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. VI of 2023), The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No VII of 2023), and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance, 2023 (Ordinance No. VIII of 2023).

As Law Minister Tarar tabled the resolution, uproar ensued from the opposition benches, with members vocally expressing dissent and physically tearing copies of the ordinances. Despite the tumult, the speaker proceeded with the voting process, which yielded 130 votes in favour of the extension and 63 votes against.

Tarar, amidst the chaos, vowed to provide explanations regarding the ordinances in subsequent sessions, while also criticising the opposition for their disruptive behaviour. However, tensions escalated further when members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), primarily comprising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, continued to tear up copies of the ordinances, drawing ire from the speaker.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan lambasted the government, particularly highlighting concerns regarding an ordinance related to privatisation, alleging a lack of transparency and consultation even among ruling party members. “Even PML-N members do not know what they are passing,” he remarked.

Ayub emphasised the contentious nature of privatising state-owned entities, reflecting broader concerns within the political spectrum.

However, amidst the internal discord, a rare moment of unity emerged when the House collectively condemned Israeli oppression of Palestinians. Initially, there was confusion among some members, but after clarification from the speaker, unanimous support was garnered for the resolution condemning Zionist actions against Palestinians.