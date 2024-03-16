IMF protest correct but unaware of anti-army slogans, says Imran

Underscores need for audit of election results, discrepancies in vote count

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Saturday shared insights on various pressing issues ranging from the recent protests outside the IMF office to the state of the country’s economy and political landscape.

Addressing the protest staged in front of the IMF office abroad, Khan acknowledged its legitimacy but disclaimed any awareness of anti-army sloganeering that might have transpired during the demonstration.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on the other hand asserted that PTI had no involvement in orchestrating a demonstration outside the International Monetary Fund office.

The statements were made amidst accusations of attempting to disrupt the bailout package negotiations with the newly-formed government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Turning his attention to electoral matters, Khan underscored the need for an audit of the election results, emphasising discrepancies in the vote count. He highlighted PTI’s significant share of 30 million votes compared to the cumulative tally of 17 opposing parties, advocating for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Commenting on recent political developments, Khan expressed concern over Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, cautioning against potential repercussions for the region. He said Gandapur should not have taken pictures with Shahbaz. “I am afraid that the federal government will not release the fund for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he remarked.

Discussing the state of the economy, Khan issued a stark warning, asserting that the country’s economic trajectory was heading towards a downward spiral. He called for urgent and stringent reforms, criticising the incumbent government’s perceived inability to address pressing economic challenges.

The incarcerated PTI founder said that if someone robs my house and tells me to forget, how is this justice? Those who used to shout slogans of sanctity of vote have started respecting the boot, he said in a reference to military establishment. Khan said Sharif family cannot survive without the ‘boot’.

On Palestine, he said that OIC should have taken a stand on the issue of Palestine, but South Africa took a stand. Khan said we cannot fight a war on the issue of Palestine.

Reflecting on legal proceedings, Khan commented on the ongoing 190 million pounds case, dismissing allegations of theft and suggesting ulterior motives behind the legal pursuit. He also raised questions about the fairness of electoral practices, citing instances of alleged malpractice and emphasising the need for electoral reform, particularly through the implementation of electronic voting machines.

Concluding the discussion, Khan reiterated the importance of political stability and the restoration of what he termed the “stolen mandate” to ensure the country’s progress and prosperity. He criticised various institutions, including the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, alleging collusion against PTI in the electoral process.