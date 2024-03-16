Sign in
Epaper_24-03-16 KHI
Must Read
NA extends ‘lifespan’ of seven ordinances to 120 days amid ruckus
Omar Ayub emphasises the contentious nature of privatising state-owned entities Law Minister promises explanations regarding ordinances in subsequent sessions ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of...