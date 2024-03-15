NATIONAL

Pakistan Railways launches longest goods train in history

By Staff Report
Passengers look out from the coach windows of a standard economy class train, operated by Pakistan Railways, sitting at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Beijing is set to upgrade a 1,163-miles track from Karachi to Peshawar near the Afghan border with an $8 billion loan to Pakistan. Its part of Chinese President Xi Jinpings Belt and Road trade initiative, which includes $60 billion of badly-needed works financed in Pakistan. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has unveiled the longest freight train in its history, marking a significant stride in the country’s rail transportation sector.

Stretching to 2,500 feet, this freight train comprises 50 bogies, heralding a new era of efficiency and capacity in cargo transportation.

Powered by the formidable GEU 40 super engine, the longest and heaviest freight train in the department’s history embarked on its inaugural journey from Karachi, laden with over 3,000 tonnes of goods destined for Kotri. It achieved a top speed of 60 km/h and an average speed of 38 km/h.

The sheer magnitude of this freight vehicle’s capacity is staggering, as it is capable of accommodating goods more than 94, 22-wheeler trucks. This facility not only enhances the efficiency of cargo transportation, but also alleviates the burden on road traffic, eventually mitigating environmental pollution.

By leveraging the extensive reach and infrastructure of Pakistan Railways, this innovative freight train underscores the potential of rail transportation as a sustainable and cost-effective solution for the movement of goods across the country.

