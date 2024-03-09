US embassy empowers 150 women to launch entrepreneurial journeys

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy in Pakistan inaugurated the fourth cohort of its “Academy for Women Entrepreneurs” (AWE) programme during a ceremony held at the Lincoln Reading Lounge within the National Library of Pakistan.

Bettina Malone, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, officially launched this year’s AWE cohort, poised to empower 150 participants hailing from Lahore, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi, according to a statement issued by the embassy on Saturday.

The AWE programme, a global initiative of the US Department of State, aims to foster entrepreneurship among women by providing peer-to-peer learning and local mentorship opportunities. The programme equips participants with the skills needed to establish and expand their own businesses, emphasising innovative scaling approaches. With the support of public-private sponsors, local partnerships, and the extensive US Exchange Alumni networks, AWE has played a pivotal role in promoting women-led businesses in more than 100 countries.

In Pakistan, the AWE programme is making significant strides in empowering women to realise their economic potential, contributing to increased prosperity for all. Bettina Malone highlighted the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs, stating, “When women are successful, communities prosper, and countries thrive.”

The 150 participants selected for AWE 2024 will undergo a rigorous three-month online training programme developed by Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and American natural resource company Freeport McMoran. Guided by experienced local mentors and US experts, the participants will engage in weekly discussions to enhance their core business skills and explore potential funding opportunities.

Five Lincoln Corners operated by the US Mission to Pakistan in Lahore, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi will lead the AWE Pakistan 2024 initiative, with support from the Pakistan American Cultural Center. Toward the conclusion of the programme, participants will have the chance to compete for seed funding from the US Mission to Pakistan to further develop or establish their enterprises.

Upon completion of the AWE programme, participants will join the global AWE network, providing additional growth opportunities and connecting them with a community of US exchange programme alumni. This initiative reinforces the commitment to fostering women’s entrepreneurship, creating a pathway for sustainable economic development and empowerment in Pakistan.