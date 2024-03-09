Latif Khosa, Farooq Sattar come across during presidential vote

ISLAMABAD: MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and the PTI’s Sardar Latif Khosa came across on Saturday in the National Assembly during voting for the presidential election.

“This meeting of us will be highlighted,” Farooq Sattar said as both represent opposite sides of the political divide.

“Let this meeting get highlighted, do we not keeping our social relations,” Latif Khosa questioned during interaction with media.

“It will come to the surface, who the people have given mandate after audit and forensic of form 45 and form 47”, Khosa further said.

“We have to sit and resolve these matters and we would sit for it,” PTI leader added.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI supporting Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the ongoing presidential vote, while MQM-P has extended support to Asif Ali Zardari, who is the candidate of the ruling coalition.

The PTI has also objections over the election results of Karachi, where most national and provincial seats have been won by the MQM-P.

Pakistan’s national and provincial assemblies as well as the Senate polled votes to elect the country’s 14th president today.