Fully prepared to defend motherland against full spectrum of threats: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has stated that the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against the “full spectrum of threats”.

The army chief was visiting troops engaged in an exercise in the area of Rahim Yar Khan. He was also briefed on the “Shamsheer-e-Sehra” exercise, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

During the visit, the COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle manoeuvres of various elements including armour, infantry, mechanized infantry, artillery, air defence, and anti-tank guided missiles. Pakistan Air Force aircraft also participated in the exercise.

The exercise is aimed at augmenting professional expertise and enhancing battlefield procedures essential for addressing future challenges in operational environments, added the military’s media wing.

Furthermore, the exercise incorporated electronic warfare capabilities and information operations to “subdue the enemy’s communications capabilities and disinformation campaigns during war”.

While spending the day with the troops participating in the exercise, the army chief lauded all ranks’ training standards, operational preparedness, and high morale.

According to the statement released by ISPR, Gen Munir emphasised that the armed forces remain “prepared against any misadventure by the enemy”.

The army chief was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation upon his arrival at the field training area.