IHC directs Adiala Jail superintendent to let MWM chief meet Imran

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Superintendent Adiala Jail to arrange meeting of Raja Nasir Abbas, chief of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) with PTI founder Imran Khan as per jail manual.

The MWM chief through his counsel Imaan Zainab Mazari, had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking order for the Adiala Jail superintendent to allow him meet the former PM Imran Khan in the jail.

IHC Justice Ms Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the petition and directed Adiala Jail Superintendent Asad Warraich to arrange the meeting as per jail schedule.

Meanwhile, PTI leader from Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi also moved Islamabad High Court seeking an order for his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

After hearing the petition, IHC Justice Saman Rafat sought reply from jail administration on Shamim Naqvi’s petition.

Gunmen fire at TV anchor Iqrar-ul-Hasan’s house in Lahore Defence
President Arif Alvi given farewell guard of honour at Aiwan-e-Sadr
