NATIONAL

Gunmen fire at TV anchor Iqrar-ul-Hasan’s house in Lahore Defence

By Staff Report

LAHORE: TV anchor Iqrar ul Hasan and his family escaped unhurt after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his residence in the Defense area in the early hours of Friday.

According to witnesses, the attackers fired multiple shots at Hasan’s house and fled the scene. The incident caused panic and fear among the residents of the neighborhood.

The police and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area. They collected evidence, including 9 mm pistol shells, from the crime scene and started an investigation.

SP Cantt Owais Shafiq said that the police were examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the culprits. He assured that the police would provide security and protection to Hasan and his family.

This was not the first time that Hasan’s house was targeted by armed assailants. Hasan, who hosts a popular show on a private TV channel, revealed that a similar attack had taken place a few days ago. He said that he had lodged a complaint with the authorities and requested them to take action against the perpetrators.

Hasan is known for his investigative journalism and exposing social evils and corruption in his show. He has also received several threats and warnings from various quarters for his bold and courageous reporting.

