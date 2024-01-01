On New Year, COAS terms people and Army of Pakistan are one

Declares armed forces take pride in steadfast commitment to people of Pakistan

Vows National Army to leave no stone unturned for national security, development

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, in his New Year message on Sunday, reaffirmed the inseparable bond between the people and armed forces of Pakistan, declaring an unwavering spirit that cannot be defeated.

“As a National Army, the Pakistan Army is committed to leaving no stone unturned in contributing to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our steadfast commitment to the people of Pakistan. People and armed forces of Pakistan are one; no one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” stated the army chief, as quoted in a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on New Year’s eve.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, the armed forces of the country extended warm wishes for a Happy New Year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan. They underscored the significance of 2024, emphasising its importance both internally and externally.

The ISPR, in its statement, highlighted the patriotic spirit embedded within the Pakistan’s armed forces, expressing a commitment to serve the motherland, a land rich in bounties and opportunities. “Undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, aligning with the dreams of our forefathers and the aspirations of the people of Pakistan. A bright future awaits us, InshaAllah,” the statement affirmed.

Additionally, the military’s media wing conveyed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, echoing the Prime Minister’s directive. “We stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. May the New Year bring relief to their sufferings from tyrannical regimes,” the ISPR expressed.

As Pakistan enters the New Year, the military’s message resonates with a commitment to unity, resilience, and a shared vision for a prosperous future. The nation looks forward to navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with determination and hope.