Vigilant minds

The current academic-focused approach neglects the vital role of physical activities for our children. While academic success is crucial, we cannot overlook the well-documented benefits of reg­ular exercise for both physical and mental well-being.

Physical activities not only en­hance fitness but also instil vital life skills like teamwork and resilience. I urge educators, parents, and pol­icymakers to reassess our educa­tional priorities, striving for a bal­ance between academic excellence and the promotion of an active life­style. Let’s prioritise holistic child development by integrating more physical activities into the curricu­lum and providing ample opportu­nities for sports and recreation.

NOOR USMAN

ISLAMABAD

