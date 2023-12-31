World

Two Muslim boys stripped, beaten in India’s UP

By Agencies

UTTAR PRADESH: In a shocking incident, two Muslim teenagers were brutally thrashed by a group of men in Kushinagar district of India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Indian media reported that one of the victims, a 13-year-old boy was thrashed and stripped naked while his friend was forced to stand in a pond and were also made to raise religious slogans.

The culprits recorded the incident on camera and shared the videos on social media platforms.

In the videos, the suspects can be seen forcibly pulling off the boy’s pants and repeatedly kicking him while the minor lays on the ground. They can also be seen flogging the boy with a belt and wrestling him to the ground before stripping him naked.

In another video, another boy can be seen standing in a pond as he was forced to endure the freezing water as “punishment” by the accused men.

Reports stated that the men who inhumanely thrashed the Muslim teenagers were associated with Hindu Yuva Vahini.

It was only after the family members continuously demanded action against the culprits that the police swung into action and an first information report (FIR) was registered in connection with the matter.

The father of one of the victims told police that his son, Aftab, was assaulted and stripped naked by the accused men.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that his son, a student at the Inter College, was abducted by the eight accused on December 8. The eight men forcibly took him away in their car, stripped him naked and beat him up with shoes and belts.

He said that son had severe suffered severe mental trauma due to the incident and stopped going to the school out of fear.

As per Indian media, around four individuals have been arrested after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The police also said that appropriate action is being taken to nab the accused, and they are also investigating the matter further.

 

 

 

