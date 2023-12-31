PPP key player for formation of govt: Gilani

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister and PPP Central Leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that no government could be formed in the country without the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said this while talking to journalists on the occasion of the participation of a good number of people from the Christian Community in PPP.

Gilani stressed the need for a level playing field in politics. He called on the Election Commission to ensure transparent elections.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani thanked the Christian community in South Punjab, particularly in Multan, for their support for PPP.

He highlighted the challenges faced by minorities and pledged to address the issues by actively participating in the parliament. Gilani expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, advocating for their freedom.

To a query, Gilani stated PPP’s commitment to democracy, mentioning the 85% implementation of the Charter of Democracy between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

He asserted PPP’s role in the development of South Punjab, citing projects like the International Airport and Motorways.

Gilani also mentioned the approval of Cadet College in Multan. Responding a different questions, he acknowledged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s initiation of election rallies and the forthcoming rallies in Punjab.

On this occasion, Naveed Amir Jeeva, Bishop Leo Rodrick Paul, Father Naeem Javed, Younus Javed, Father Atif, Father Faheem Shahzad, Father Faheem Shahzad, Father Aurangzeb, Father Ali Izar Tahir, and others were also present.