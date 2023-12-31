NATIONAL

Lahore’s first Bonsai centre showcasing miniature trees opened at Jilani Park

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened the provincial capital’s first government-owned bonsai garden featuring dwarfed trees at Jilani Park.

According to the spokesperson, translated from Japanese, “bonsai” means “tray planting” and involves cultivating dwarfed trees, shrubs, or vines in small pots.

Bonsai can vary in size from just a few inches tall to towering imperial trees exceeding six feet. The dwarfed trees are hundreds of years old and have been in training for five to 14 years.

While the Western world often associates bonsai with Japan, dating its origins to the third century A.D., the ancient practice originated over 2,000 years ago in China, the spokesperson maintained.

The brainchild of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the display center introduces enthusiasts to hardy trees and shrubs like pines, junipers, and maples that typically thrive outdoors. The center spans over 10,890 square feet (two kanals).

Among the plants on display are Ficus, Fukien Tea, and Cedar, among others.

Speaking following a visit to the centre, Mr Wattoo remarked that the centuries-old craft of bonsai is thriving as both a hobby and an art form.

He noted that the craft has had its roots in Taxila in the Gandhara Civilisation and emphasised that the center is a gift to Lahoriites from PHA.

 

Pakistani women lead the way: Highlights of 2023 and prospects for 2024
