Crises for the New Year

The most immediate issue facing the polity as an eventful year draws to a close and a new one begins is the February 8 general election, which is delayed, but the holding of which reflects the aspirations of the people to follow the Constitution. The election is supposed to reflect a new beginning, but perhaps the main challenge is to have their results accepted. The very vigour of the campaign against the PTI may well prove to be self-defeating, because it produces a party within the polity which will be unwilling to accept the election results. The latest blow to the credibility of the elections has come in the mass rejection of PTI candidates’ nomination papers, with the result that even if there are successful appeals, valuable campaigning time would have been wasted on litigation. This comes after complaints that PTI candidates or their representatives were prevented from contesting elections. Even before this had happened, PTI leaders had been expressing fears that the elections were ‘fixed’ against them. Whether they did so fear, or merely feared being beaten in a fair contest, the fact remains that the PTI was preparing to reject the election results. There is no stopping the PTI, but the Election Commission of Pakistan must ensure so fair a poll that the average voter rejects the PTI claim as not chiming in with his or her personal experience.

Without such a rejection by the people, one of the prime requirements for both our economy and policy, stability derived from legitimacy, will not be possible. Legitimacy alone is not enough, the incoming government must also have economic managers who can tackle to many problems of the Pakistan economy, such as high inflation, low growth and a chronic debt problem, both foreign and domestic.

Another important area where the year should bring positive change is in the judiciary, where a number of changes are expected of chief justices of a number of superior courts. The usual problems the judiciary has, of a massive pendency for example, have of late been joined by a perception of partiality fuelled by judges apparently using their powers for partisan ends. This has caused a loss of credibility which has removed from the people that there is an honest broker. Regaining this trust is essential. Even if all of the above is achieved, it is more likely than not that the year that begins today will end with the same problems facing the nation.