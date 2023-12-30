Linguistic harmony

Language serves as a powerful medium for expressing feel­ings, emotions, and thoughts, fa­cilitating communication world­wide. With nearly 7,000 languages spoken globally, the seamless func­tioning of the world relies on effec­tive communication. In Pakistan alone, there are approximately 77 languages, including Punjabi, Sara­iki, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashtuni, and Gilgiti, though only a few are prom­inently highlighted.

The central question arises: why are some languages preferred while others are suppressed? This issue persists, leading to the undervalu­ation of individuals based on their linguistic background. Whether it’s a Sindhi in Punjab or a Punjabi in Sindh, the pattern of underrating prevails. This long standing prob­lem raises concerns about when this cycle of linguistic bias will cease.

In my perspective, this phenome­non is a deliberate conspiracy per­petuated by politicians, such as “Wadera” and “Sardar,” to perpet­uate their influence in society. De­spite the prevalence of knowledge across Pakistan, it is crucial for indi­viduals with progressive mindsets to emerge as leaders. The burgeon­ing youth with evolving perspec­tives needs to take charge to elimi­nate these destructive patterns.

It is evident that Pakistan re­quires visionary leaders who can address these issues comprehen­sively. As we move towards dismiss­ing divisive mindsets, our collective thinking should work towards the betterment of OUR PAKISTAN, tran­scending city and provincial affilia­tions. The call is for a unified front, where individuals contribute to a cleaner, more cohesive Pakistan.

SAOOD ALI KHAN

BAHAWALPUR