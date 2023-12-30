Language serves as a powerful medium for expressing feelings, emotions, and thoughts, facilitating communication worldwide. With nearly 7,000 languages spoken globally, the seamless functioning of the world relies on effective communication. In Pakistan alone, there are approximately 77 languages, including Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashtuni, and Gilgiti, though only a few are prominently highlighted.
The central question arises: why are some languages preferred while others are suppressed? This issue persists, leading to the undervaluation of individuals based on their linguistic background. Whether it’s a Sindhi in Punjab or a Punjabi in Sindh, the pattern of underrating prevails. This long standing problem raises concerns about when this cycle of linguistic bias will cease.
In my perspective, this phenomenon is a deliberate conspiracy perpetuated by politicians, such as “Wadera” and “Sardar,” to perpetuate their influence in society. Despite the prevalence of knowledge across Pakistan, it is crucial for individuals with progressive mindsets to emerge as leaders. The burgeoning youth with evolving perspectives needs to take charge to eliminate these destructive patterns.
It is evident that Pakistan requires visionary leaders who can address these issues comprehensively. As we move towards dismissing divisive mindsets, our collective thinking should work towards the betterment of OUR PAKISTAN, transcending city and provincial affiliations. The call is for a unified front, where individuals contribute to a cleaner, more cohesive Pakistan.
SAOOD ALI KHAN
BAHAWALPUR
Linguistic harmony
