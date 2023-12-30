Gas outages

The supply of natural gas to Rabia City in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area has been in a bad shape for a significantly long period. Supply shutdowns are in effect from noon to 5pm and then again from 10pm to 7am daily. Consumers who pay their gas bills on tie are understandably furious. The management of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) should take stringent action against those involved in gas theft or those who fail to pay their bills on time. It is crucial not to punish the entire community for the unlawful actions of a few. This is simply against any principle of ethics.

SYED SADAQAT HUSSAIN

KARACHI