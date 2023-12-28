Promotion of fraternal ties with Muslim world top priority: PM

Says ties with Muslim countries from MENA region anchored in mutual trust, common understanding

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that promoting fraternal ties with Muslim World particularly with countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was top priority of Pakistan.

Speaking during a meeting with resident Ambassadors of Muslim countries from the MENA region over lunch on Wednesday, he said these ties were anchored in mutual trust, common understanding and close cooperation on bilateral as well as regional matters of common interest.

Ambassadors of Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen attended the meeting. The caretaker foreign minister, secretary to the PM and the foreign secretary were also present, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Anwaarul Kakar shared Pakistan’s perspective on a number of issues, particularly the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Other challenges confronting the Muslim world such as Islamophobia were also discussed.

The prime minister emphasized the need for the Muslim Ummah to continue to work closely and collectively, especially through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to deal with these complex issues. He also praised the ambassadors for their efforts to forge stronger ties between Islamabad and their respective capitals.

The ambassadors thanked the prime minister and reiterated their support towards advancing bilateral relations with Pakistan, which played a key role in the Muslim world.

‘5th meeting of Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA)’

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the government was taking steps to boost foreign investment in the Information Technology sector.

“In this regard positive progress has already been made,” the prime minister said while chairing the 5th meeting of Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

In a bid to promote and develop IT sector in the country, he directed the concerned authorities to chalk out necessary policies to attract the international IT experts in Pakistan. PM Kakar highlighted that the Information Technology sector could play vital role in strengthening the country’s economy as Pakistan had huge potential in this sector.

During the meeting, various matters linked to the Special Technology Zones Authority came under discussion. The meeting endorsed the decisions concluded during the 4th meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Authority. The meeting also approved the re-structuring of the finance, audit and technical committees of the Board of Governors of the Authority.

Furthermore, the meeting also approved the presentation of drafts of the Authority’s licensing framework, procedures and face regulations before the technical committee. Federal Secretaries of Cabinet, Finance, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Chief Secretaries of all the provinces and other Board members attended the meeting.