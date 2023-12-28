Khadija Shah released after court grants bail in May 9 case

QUETTA: Renowned fashion designer Khadija Shah, who was arrested by Quetta Police in connection with her alleged role in the May 9 incidents, was finally released after the being granted bail on Thursday by a local court in Quetta.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta issued the bail order, directing the police to release Shah.

The decision to grant bail was made by ATC Judge Saadat Khan Bazai, following an application submitted by Shah’s legal representative, Syed Iqbal Shah Advocate, according to court sources.

Quetta police had earlier filed an application in the ATC, seeking transit remand for Shah. The application cited a murder and attempted murder case registered against the famous designer at Quetta’s Bijli Road police station. Shah had been brought from Lahore by Quetta police earlier this month.

During the proceedings on Thursday, according to the sources, the mother of Shah and her six-year-old daughter were present. The police stated in their application that the suspect’s warrant had been obtained from the ATC in Quetta.

Syed Iqbal Shah Advocate, during the proceedings, stated that Khadija Shah was arrested in connection with the May 9 protests outside BA Mall, adding that they had challenged the arrest of the fashion designer.