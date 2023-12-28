‘Burying the hatchet’: PPP Chairman vows to end political animosities, division

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: Reiterating commitment to burying the hatchet of ‘political animosities,’ Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said his party will end the politics of hatred and division in the country.

In his address on the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Bilawal declared that some forces thought that by eliminating Benazir, they could wiped out the PPP, but no such thing happened.

“The PPP stands strong today more than the past,” the PPP chairman assert while addressing the gathering commemorating the anniversary of his mother’s martyrdom.

گڑھی خدا بخش میں جیالوں کا سمندر

تاحد نگاہ عوام کا ہجوم، جمہوریت پسندوں کا شہید محترمہ بینظیر بھٹو کو زبردست خراج تحسین۔@BBhuttoZardari @AAliZardari #SalaamBenazirBhutto pic.twitter.com/fdMG2YYyNF — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 27, 2023

On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and suicide bomb attack after an election rally in Rawalpindi, weeks after she returned to Pakistan from years in self-imposed exile.

“We are not those who run away from elections, snatch nomination papers, or shy away from the electoral process. This time, we will stand firm and fight to win,” the PPP chairman said.

Highlighting his PPP’s 10-point agenda, Bilawal stated his party, if elected, would provide free electricity to the poor up to 300 units, ensure access to education for every child, double salaries within five years, build three million houses for the poor, provide financial assistance to youth through youth cards, and introduce a free healthcare system nationwide through public-private partnerships.

Additionally, he said that the PPP will establish green energy parks in every district and introduce a farmer card similar to the Benazir Income Support Programme.

He announced the launch of the “Bhook Mitao” (eradicate hunger) programme to combat poverty and unemployment, stating, “Through this programme, we will combat poverty and unemployment, having fought these challenges for three generations.”

Reflecting on his time during the coalition government, he said that he did not see the coalition partners showing interest in tackling terrorism, economic challenges or foreign affairs.

‘Pakistan not poor, only Islamabad is poor’

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Syed Asif Ali Zardari, during his address, reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the rights of the people.

“Pakistan is not a poor country; it is Islamabad that is the poorest. The issues lie not in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, or Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but in the mindset of those seated in Islamabad,” he said.

Zardari underlined the disconnect between politicians and the struggles of the common man. “Politicians are preoccupied with the promises made during election campaigns, oblivious to the hardships faced by the impoverished class,” he stated.

Crediting his party for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution, Zardari defended his political legacy, stating, “No one can accuse me of switching sides. Public issues can only be resolved by politicians.”

The former president expressed commitment to fulfilling promises made by Bilawal, saying, “Together, we will fulfil all the promises made by Bilawal. Let us be patient and considerate; we will build Pakistan. Many have come and gone, but today, we only remember Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.”