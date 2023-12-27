PM for prioritizing climate resilience finance aspects in Balochistan hydro projects

Orders mechanism for registration, fitness of vehicles in collaboration with NH&MP, NADRA

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has stressed prioritizing climate resilience and climate finance aspects in hydro projects of Balochistan and reiterated government’s commitment for leaving no stone unturned for progress and prosperity of the people of province.

He was chairing a meeting to review important matter relating to Balochistan province.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, Balochistan Education Minister Dr Qadir Baloch, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed, Federal Minister for Law and Water Resources Irfan Aslam and other relevant senior officials, said press release issued by PM Office Media Wing.

On the occasion, the Balochistan Chief Secretary briefed participants of the meeting about different projects of the province.

The caretaker PM directed for expediting the matters related to the construction of two-lane highway from Khuzdar to Karachi, observing that with its construction, the different parts of the country would get an alternate leeway, besides strengthening of the linkages.

He also asked for an immediate resolution of the financial issues faced by the universities in the province.

The caretaker prime minister directed for constitution of inter-provincial committee with regard to matters of Kachhi Canal project and the inclusion of caretaker minister for planning and caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan provinces as its members.

The committee would be tasked to finalize proposals about the restoration and expansion of the canal. A directive was also issued for the construction of check dams to utilize water from the hilly rivulets and streams and protection of Kachhi Canal and Pet Feeder from the hilly torrents.

PM Kakar ordered for formulation of a comprehensive mechanism over registration and fitness of vehicles in the province in collaboration with the National Highways and Motorways Police and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The meeting was apprised that for holding of free and fair elections in the province, the caretaker provincial government was taking all possible steps and in this regard, all the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan were being implemented.

The meeting was also apprised of the mechanism for enhancing the tax and non-tax revenues in the province and it was added that the tax revenue collection system was being digitalized.

A briefing was also given over the steps taken for industry status to the mining sector. For the miners, a special Rescue 1122 center was established in District Quetta, it was added.

Moreover, the meeting was told that a systematized motors testing was in the offing to ensure safe travelling on motorways and highways in the province.

The provincial government with the help of federal government was taking steps against illegal fishing in its maritime borders.

The prime minister also directed for installation of tracking system on trawlers to end illegal fishing in the oceanic frontiers of the country.

For enhancing administrative transparency, verification of all the government employees of Balochistan province was being made from NADRA.