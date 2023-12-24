Revisiting strategy

As happens often, if not always, the initiative to distribute laptops among academically sound students has gone down the lane of favouritism and embezzlement. Besides, the criterion based solely on academic performance overlooked the broader financial challenges that a big chunk of students face. I know some students having fancy laptops who also became ‘beneficiaries’ under the scheme, while others struggling financially failed to make the cut. Instead of handing out laptops, it would be advisable to provide financial assistance in the shape of scholarships to have a far-reaching impact on a student’s academic career.

MOHSIN ABBAS

KARACHI