Opinion

Revisiting strategy

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

As happens often, if not always, the initiative to distribute laptops among academically sound students has gone down the lane of favouritism and embezzlement. Besides, the criterion based solely on academic performance overlooked the broader financial challenges that a big chunk of students face. I know some students having fancy laptops who also became ‘beneficiaries’ under the scheme, while others struggling financially failed to make the cut. Instead of handing out laptops, it would be advisable to provide financial assistance in the shape of scholarships to have a far-reaching impact on a student’s academic career.

MOHSIN ABBAS

KARACHI

Previous article
Low interest rate
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Muslim Ummah should stand up for Palestinian cause: Shujauddin Sh

ISLAMABAD: Muslims all over the world should stand up to support the Palestinian cause. This is our duty as a Muslims to attend the...

Modi-led regime has waged full-fledged war against IIOJK people: APHC

Civilian deaths in custody fuel anger and questions in Kashmir, says NYT

300 Indians held in France over human trafficking charges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.