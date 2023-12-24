Low interest rate

Opinion

I have a foreign currency account with a local bank for over 20 years. The bank pays around one per cent interest, whereas the interest rate is around 4.5 per cent in the international market. I wonder why the banks are giving such a low interest. Are they making huge profit on these accounts by keeping for themselves a big margin? The State Bank of Pakistan should look into the matter and help forex depositors get market-based interest rates on their accounts with a fair profit margin.

EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON

DUBAI

