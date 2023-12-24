Opinion

Adulterated milk

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The quality of milk in Pakistan has gone worse with time. More than 70 per cent of the milk in the country happens to be adulterated, and this can cause several diseases. Almost every milk-seller adds water to increase the quantity of milk. This happens at the cost of the consumers. Pakistan is among the largest producers of milk in the world, but it is a shame that our people are unable to get a glass of pure milk. This is a great concern that must be addressed by the relevant authorities.

SAFIULLAH FAISAL

SHEIKHUPURA

Previous article
Revisiting strategy
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

LAHORE

Batting without a bat

Perhaps one of the saddest stories to emerge from Gaza is that of the family of British MP Layla Moran, who along with many...

Muslim Ummah should stand up for Palestinian cause: Shujauddin Sh

Modi-led regime has waged full-fledged war against IIOJK people: APHC

Civilian deaths in custody fuel anger and questions in Kashmir, says NYT

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.