Adulterated milk

The quality of milk in Pakistan has gone worse with time. More than 70 per cent of the milk in the country happens to be adulterated, and this can cause several diseases. Almost every milk-seller adds water to increase the quantity of milk. This happens at the cost of the consumers. Pakistan is among the largest producers of milk in the world, but it is a shame that our people are unable to get a glass of pure milk. This is a great concern that must be addressed by the relevant authorities.

SAFIULLAH FAISAL

SHEIKHUPURA