Light rain turns weather chilly in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Light rain and cool breeze on Saturday brought more chill to the weather in Punjab including Lahore as well as in Islamabad and Peshawar.

Various areas of Lahore including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Band Road, Krishanagar, Mozang, Johar Town, Raiwind, Baghbanpura, Fatehgarh and surrounding areas of Ring Road received scattered light rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Light to moderate showers with occasional gaps were also recorded in Islamabad and its surrounding areas which turned weather chilly.

On the other hand, light rain in Peshawar broke the prevailing dry spell, turning weather pleasant. Light rain and drizzling is expected in upper and central parts of the country today including Islamabad and its surrounding areas, while snow over the mountains is also likely in the hilly areas in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas. Smog/fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the motorways were closed to traffic at various places owing to heavy fog. The administration has advised the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain with light snow over the mountains at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the central and upper parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in the upper parts of the country. However, light rain with light snow over mountains is likely at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the morning. Fog and smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday with -10°C temperature.