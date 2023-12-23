NATIONAL

Five labourers working on police station gunned down in South Waziristan

By Staff Report

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least five labourers were killed after unidentified assailants attacked an under-construction police station in a remote area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack occurred in the Daza Ghundai area of South Waziristan district, around seven kilometres west of district headquarters Wana.

According to police, the firing took place late Thursday night at the police station which also injured one of the labourers working at the station. The bodies and the wounded worker have been moved to the district hospital Wana, the police added.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah said that complete details will be provided after investigating the incident. He added that no details can be shared at the initial level about the firing incident.

On October 31, four labourers and a cop in an attack on a police station in the Nasirabad area of Balochistan’s Turbat by unidentified assailants which was labelled as a terror incident by the authorities. The labourers, according to an official, hailed from Punjab and were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed and Shehzad Ahmed.

In the same month, at least 6 labourers were killed in their sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Turbat city. According to the police, unidentified gunmen attacked the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house The outgoing year witnessed an alarming rise in terror-related incidents in the country in general and in KP in particular as at least 470 security personnel and civilians were killed in the province, so for.

Although no group has accepted responsibility for the attack which took place on Thursday night, the country has seen a sharp spike in such incidents in recent months, including one in which 23 soldiers were killed in an assault on a military base last week. Pakistan says militants, particularly from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), use safe havens in Afghanistan to train for and carry out attacks such as the one last week. Kabul denies the charge, saying Pakistan’s security challenges are a domestic issue.

 

