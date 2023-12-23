NATIONAL

Deadline for nominations filing for national, provincial assemblies expires tomorrow

By Staff Report
Pakistani men line up as election officials check their ballot papers during voting in Pakistan's general election at a polling station in Lahore on July 25, 2018. - Pakistanis voted July 25 in elections that could propel former World Cup cricketer Imran Khan to power, as security fears intensified with a voting-day blast that killed at least 28 after a campaign marred by claims of military interference. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Deadline to submit nomination papers for contesting the upcoming general elections for the National and Provincial Assembly will expire on Sunday (today).

Earlier, December 22, was set deadline for submission of nomination papers but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) acceded to the appeals of various political parties extended it by two days.

According to updated schedule of the Commission, scrutiny of the nomination papers is slated to occur from Monday through the 30th of this month.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January, with decisions expected by the 10th of January. The Election Commission is set to release the updated list of candidates on the 11th of January, and candidates have until the 12th of January to withdraw their papers. The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on the 13th of January, and the general elections are scheduled for the 8th of February.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections. Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20. An official from the ECP informed APP that, up to this point, they have received responses from 103 representatives of foreign media living in Pakistan.

The ECP has printed over 200,000 accreditation cards and appointed District Monitoring Officers and teams to oversee compliance with the code of conduct.

CTD kills 'terrorist' involved in 50 murders, attack on ISI office
Staff Report
Staff Report

