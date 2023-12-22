SHC dissatisfied with police answers in missing person’s case

KARACHI: Frustration boiled over in the Sindh High Court on Thursday as families of missing persons pleaded for progress in long-stalled investigations. A two-judge bench, led by Justice Nimatullah Phalphoto, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of answers despite multiple Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) and provincial task force meetings.

The case focused on numerous petitions seeking the recovery of loved ones who have disappeared over years, some as far back as 2013. One petitioner, the father of a missing man named Bilal, recounted a harrowing 11-year journey of tirelessly searching for his son with no answers from authorities.

Justice Phalphoto bluntly stated, “We are not happy with the action of the police.” He pressed the investigating officer, newly appointed to the case, to explain the lack of progress despite 22 JITs and 16 task force meetings.

The officer presented a JIT report suggesting that another missing person, Ghulam Nabi, may have deliberately vanished. They claimed he was due to appear in court for a criminal case but had mysteriously disappeared. Family and friends allegedly reported him missing weeks later, and subsequent investigation revealed contact with them as late as December 9th. Additionally, the report raised suspicions about Ghulam Nabi incurring significant debt, potentially motivating him to hide.

However, these explanations failed to appease the court or the families present. Justice Phalphoto demanded further investigation, requesting letters to relevant departments and a renewed effort to locate Ghulam Nabi. The hearing concluded with the court adjourning until January 25th, once again demanding a progress report from the SP investigation. For the families of missing persons, this delay signified yet another agonizing pause in their quest for answers and justice.