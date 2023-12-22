NATIONAL

PTI to move ECP against candidates’ ‘harassment’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a written application in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against its “candidates harassment” by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) ahead of the general elections.

The PTI complains that its candidates are being harassed by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

The party’s delegation will go to the ECP’s office in Islamabad to file the application, which, it says, will contain proofs of the intimidation of its candidates by the authorities as they go to collect their nomination papers.

 

Previous article
SHC dissatisfied with police answers in missing person’s case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

When officials are ROs

AT PENPOINT The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued an election schedule to follow on its issuing of an election date. Just as with the...

Thank You Sir 

Is USA selective in applying human rights?

Election fever

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.