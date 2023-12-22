PTI to move ECP against candidates’ ‘harassment’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a written application in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against its “candidates harassment” by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) ahead of the general elections.

The party’s delegation will go to the ECP’s office in Islamabad to file the application, which, it says, will contain proofs of the intimidation of its candidates by the authorities as they go to collect their nomination papers.