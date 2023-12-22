PM directs to give priority to youth of merged districts in PM Youth Schemes

Declares youth as future of nation, saying their welfare is top priority of govt

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed to give special priority and importance to youngsters from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in PM Youth Schemes.

While chairing a review meeting of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in Islamabad on Thursday, he declared the youth as future of nation and said their welfare was top priority of the government.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that disbursement of loans under the Youth Programme should be done in an extremely responsible manner and caution.

Advising to evolve a strategy with regard to the Skill Development Schemes to achieve desired results, he instructed to initiate training programmes for master trainers to ensure their capacity building so that they can impart quality training to other people.

The meeting was briefed that over half million people have been trained under the PM Skill Development Programme since 2013. In the next phase, 56,000 people will be trained, largely with hi-tech skills. It was said that half million laptops were distributed among students from 2013 to June 2023.

Besides, easy loans worth over 100 billion rupees were given to the youth under PM Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme during 2013 to 2023.

Under the PM Talent Hunt and Sports League, 83, 323 young players were provided opportunity to excel in Badminton, Football, Squash, Volleyball and other sports.

It was informed that schemes worth 80 billion rupees were launched for current fiscal year.

These schemes include Education Endowment Fund, Women Empowerment, Business and Agricultural Loan, Tube-Well Solarization, Laptops, Sports Endowment Fund, Green Revolution, Digital Hub and One-Window.