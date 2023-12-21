All-rounder Shadab Khan becomes brand ambassador of Punjab Police

IGP Dr Usman Anwar pins badge of Honorary DSP rank on shoulder of cricketer

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan has become part of the Punjab Police by becoming brand ambassador of the force.

National cricketer Shadab Khan visited Central Police Office where he met Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar. The cricketer clad in olive green uniform of Punjab Police, was conferred the rank of Honorary DSP by IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Additional IG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry. Both the office pinned the badge on Shadab Khan’s shoulders.

On the occasion, star player Shadab Khan saluted the IG Police for appointment as honorary DSP and thanked him for giving the chance to represent the Punjab Police.

After being appointed as an ambassador, Shadab Khan said that it is an honor for him to be appointed as a brand ambassador by IG Punjab. “Today I am very happy that I am becoming a part of Punjab Police, I will try to play my role fully by being associated with Punjab Police.” Shadab Khan further said that he never thought he will ever become part of Punjab Police,.

After the ambassador appointment ceremony, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry took Shadab Khan to various parts of the Central Police Office.

Shadab Khan was informed about the working of Punjab Police and various departments. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the appointment of Pakistan’s star player Shadab Khan as an ambassador is welcome for the Punjab Police.

In the past, many famous athletes and sportsmen have been a part of the Punjab Police. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more measures will continue to encourage sportsmen in the police force.

‘Organized Crime Unit backbone of Punjab Police’

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar described the Organized Crime Unit (OCU) as the vanguard of the Punjab Police in eliminating heinous crime from the provincial capital, saying scope of organized crime unit will be extended to all the districts of the province.

Dr Anwar said that the contribution of the OCU in crime control from the provincial capital was more than 70 percent. He said that priority measures will continue to provide modern technology and all other resources to the unit. He expressed the views while presiding over a meeting held to review the professional affairs of the Organized Crime Unit at the Central Police Office. On the occasion, OCU DIG Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik gave a briefing to the participants about this year’s performance.

He informed the meeting that the unit had arrested 34,619 accused including 913 culprits of A category including murder, robbery and 662 accused of 201 gangs were arrested. He said the unit had submitted challans in 24,524 cases this year. The DIG claimed that more than Rs82 million looted in various incidents of crimes were recovered from the criminals and returned to the citizens.