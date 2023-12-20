Top BNA commander, 70 associates lay down arms

Bangulzai says he has nothing but regret over what he had done for past 15 years

Reveals both past and present Afghan governments supported Baloch separatist leaders

QUETTA: Top commander of the banned militant organization Baloch National Army (BNA), Sarfraz Bangulzai along with 70 other associates on Wednesday surrendered to the state of Pakistan, expressing his wishes to integrate into the national fold.

Bangulzai made the announcement during presence of Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai at a press conference in Quetta on Wednesday. He accused New Delhi of funding violence in the province, claiming that women were exploited for inciting youth into joining the movement.

“The blood of Baloch people is being shed by Baloch hands. Innocent lives were lost for resisting extortion. Families are living in fear, and the youth are paying the price,” expressed Bangulzai.

He said that thousands of Baloch youth were killed during the past 20 years, adding that only in 2014, 155 innocent Baloch people were killed as they refused to give extortion.

“What I have done for the past 15 years… I have nothing but regret,” he said.

Bangulzai asserted that India funds terrorism and unrest in Balochistan, having personally witnessed the situation during his time in Afghanistan.

“I have seen with my own eyes how India funds terrorism in Balochistan. The so-called Baloch leaders abroad are living comfortable lives while our people suffer,” revealed the ex-BNA commander.

He stated that both past and present Afghan governments support Baloch separatist leaders, and sympathisers still exist in the neighbouring country.

“Indian money has provided [BNA] commanders with luxuries. I realised they are enemies of the state, and that’s why I decided to disassociate from the Baloch National Army,” explained Bangulzai.

He recalled his past as a government employee in the food department in Balochistan, owning a home and a car until he was misled by a few individuals in 2009.

“I had a stable life until I was misled. I urge others to lay down their arms and return to a normal life. We need a state policy for reintegration,” urged Bangulzai.

Regarding the tragic helicopter crash in which six army officers, including Quetta Corps Commander Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom, he said that it happened due to a technical fault and he was a witness to it but BLA accepted its responsibility on India’s directions.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has welcomed the development, saying that peace and stability were the government’s top priority.

Peace and stability is our top priority. The surrender of Sarfraz Bungulzai alias Mureed Baloch (the head of BNA) alongwith his companions / families is a very welcome development for Pakistan & Balochistan. This comes at the heels of anotheer major re-integration in which Gulzar… pic.twitter.com/vw0YQMVGn4 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) December 20, 2023

“The surrender of Sarfraz Bungulzai alias Mureed Baloch (the head of BNA) along with his companions/families is a very welcome development for Pakistan & Balochistan. This comes at the heels of another major re-integration in which Gulzar Imam Shambay (the previous head of BNA) was arrested and mainstreamed in the recent past,” he wrote on his X handle.

“Embracing peace through inclusivity, our state and institutions are championing an accommodative approach, actively working to reintegrate estranged militants.”

PM Kakar said that this strategic move seeks lasting peace, fostering understanding, and rebuilding communities. “Together, we pave the way for a harmonious and secure future for our next generations. I appreciate the efforts of our Law Enforcers and Intelligence Agencies, especially ISI that planned, executed and led this complicated clandestine operation. May Allah be with you all! Ameen,” he concluded.

In April, the founder of BNA, Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, was arrested in a high-profile intelligence-based operation. Since Shambay’s arrest, BNA attacks have almost halted, though other militant groups continue to operate in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jan Achakzai emphasised the need to bridge misunderstandings and gaps. He called for the inclusion of disgruntled Baloch individuals into the national mainstream.

Achakzai acknowledged the tireless efforts of PM Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in addressing the issue. He specifically mentioned Gulzar Imam Shambay for facilitating negotiations, highlighting the collective agreement to resolve the problems faced by the Baloch population.

Moreover, Achakzai raised concerns about India’s alleged attempts to exacerbate the situation in Balochistan, attributing the destruction of their land to the actions of external adversaries.

With the surrender of Sarfraz Bangulzai, the second-in-command of Shambay, BNA is practically finished on the ground, making a significant impact on the reduction of militancy. The surrendered militants will be absorbed into society, a strategy successfully implemented in the past.