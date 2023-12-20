‘Ban on Imran’s speech broadcasting’: LHC seeks affidavit from PEMRA chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday heard petitions challenging the ban on telecast of speeches by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, despite a previous court order.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza presided over the proceedings and heard to arguments from Khan’s lawyer Ahmed Pansota. The court sought an affidavit from PEMRA Chairman, confirming no additional restrictions on Khan’s statements or interviews on TV channels. Additionally, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association was ordered to submit a written response.

The court later adjourned the hearing until next week. The petitioner argued that blocking Khan’s speeches contravenes the principle of equal airtime for political parties, further highlighting the previous court order delaying the ban’s implementation.

Khan’s speeches were banned by PEMRA on August 21, 2022, citing violations of Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002. The notification claimed Khan’s speeches contained baseless allegations against state institutions and officers, specifically referencing his address at F-Nine Park, Islamabad. The ban prompted legal challenges that culminated in today’s hearing.

The outcome of these legal proceedings will determine whether the ban on Khan’s speeches remains in place, potentially impacting the political landscape of Pakistan.