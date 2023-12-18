As elections approach fast, so do preparations

ECP bans registration, deletion of votes, govt leaves of all employees

ISLAMABAD: Politicking and preparations have picked up following the release of schedule for the general elections, slated for Feb 8, 2024, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday banned registration of new votes, deletion, change and correction of votes in electoral rolls while the federal government imposed a ban on leaves of all government employees.

Similarly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has resumed nationwide training for District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs), with a focus on election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects.

According to a notification, the electoral watchdog has imposed a ban on registration of new votes, deletion, change and correction of votes in electoral rolls.

The ECP has also imposed ban on leaves of its officers, other employees and returning officers while it’s regional offices remained opened on (Sunday) for provision of voter lists and other material.

The ECP has also imposed ban on transfers and postings of provincial and federal government employees. It is to be mentioned here that the election commission had issued the election schedule for the February 8 general elections in compliance with the Supreme Court order on Friday.

The development came hours after the apex court ordered the ECP to announce the election schedule as it suspended a Lahore High Court (LHC) order on the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from bureaucracy, which had cast a shadow over holding of general elections.

During a chat with newsmen, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja vowed to provide level-playing field to all political parties. “I had never said the elections would be delayed in the country. It is better to do the confirmation before the dissemination of the news,” the CEC told newsmen.

Govt imposes ban on employees’ leaves

On the other hand, the federal government on Sunday banned leaves of all government employees ahead of general elections. In a circular issued by district returning officers, the government has also barred employees from leaving the country during the winter vacation, says in media reports.

The letter requires full compliance with the directive. Its copies have also been sent to education departments. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned registration and deletion of votes. The electoral body has imposed ban on registration of new votes, deletion, change and correction of votes in electoral rolls.

Training of DROs, ROs training resumed

Following the Supreme Court verdict to overturn LHC orders, the ECP) resumed nationwide training of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs), with a focus on election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects.

An ECP spokesperson stated that the training, led by senior commission officers, will conclude for ROs on Monday (December 18) and for DROs on Tuesday (December 19). The extensive training for 144 District Returning Officers (DROs) and 859 Returning Officers (ROs) commenced on December 13 but was initially paused due to Lahore High Court orders prompted by a petition from PTI objecting to selecting election supervisory staff from the executive. However, it later resumed following orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.