President, caretaker PM express grief over death of Amir of Kuwait

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrows over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The prime minister, on X, posted that prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief. He further said that the late Amir would always be remembered for his sterling contribution to

Deeply saddened by the news that Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has passed away. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief. May Allah SWT bless the departed soul with the… — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) December 16, 2023

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In a message of condolence, he said today the Islamic world was deprived of a great leader and ardent supporter of Islamic Ummah.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا امیر کویت کے انتقال پر اظہارِ تعزیت کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الجابر الصباح کے انتقال پر گہرا صدمہ ہوا: صدر ڈاکٹر عارف علوی آج عالم اسلام امت اسلامیہ کے ایک عظیم رہنما اور مضبوط حامی سے محروم ہوگیا: صدر مملکت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 16, 2023

He said, “I express my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and people of Kuwait.” The government and people of Pakistan stood with their Kuwaiti brothers in this hour of grief, the President said adding Allah Almighty may grant eternal peace to the departed soul and elevate his ranks in Jannah.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the People, government and Parliament of Kuwait over the passing of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

In a statement, he acknowledged the significant contributions of the late Emir to Kuwait’s leadership and expressed deep respect for his enduring commitment to the welfare of the Kuwaiti people.

“The Senate and People of Pakistan mourn the loss of a revered leader, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and people of Kuwait during this period of grief,” the Chairman said.

According to foreign media, the Kuwaiti Royal Court said that Sheikh Nawaf died at the age of 86 after a long illness. The State of Kuwait has declared an official mourning over the death of Amir. Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Amir following the death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2020. He was born in 1937 and was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.