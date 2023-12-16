Pakistan soon to introduce e-gates at its airports

ISLAMABAD: To streamline the immigration process for passengers, Pakistan soon to introduce e-gates at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports.

According to the details, the authorities of Pakistan are currently engaged in discussion with the relevant company for the installation of e-gates at three international airports in the country.

Sources close to the development claimed that the e-gates are soon to be installed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore, and Islamabad International Airport, enhancing self-immigration services for its passengers.

Similar to airports in developing countries in other regions, travelers at the designated airports in Pakistan will have the convenience of utilizing automated self-service immigration, Sources said.

The initiative will eliminate the need for queues and allow smooth passage through the e-gates.