Army Chief lauds American-Pakistani Tanweer Ahmed for $9m IT donation

WASHINGTON: Army Chief General Asim Munir has appreciated American-Pakistani businessman tycoon Tanweer Ahmed for donating $9 million to Islamabad’s National University of Science & Technology (NUST) to build an IT Tower, according to the ISPR.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir — who is in the US on a visit— held meetings with top officials of the US and met a large number of Pakistani diaspora communities.

“The COAS met Mr Tanweer Ahmed who graciously donated $9 million for NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan. COAS appreciated him and said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him,” the ISPR added.

In a note of appreciation, the Army Chief appreciated Tanweer Ahmed for his donations to help Pakistan during natural calamities and to promote IT education in Pakistan.

The COAS wrote to him: “Your support to NUST in establishing Science and Technology Park, expansion of campuses and partnership for assisting financially challenged students are praiseworthy initiatives, meeting due recognition. Indeed, through this venture not only will NUST gain further strength but will also enable many students to bear their expenditures.”

The COAS added: “Your efforts in the domains of humanitarian assistance and interest in academia of Pakistan is a true reflection and favour for the people of Pakistan.”

Last week, the Indus University on the recommendation of Governor Sindh conferred the honorary doctorate degree on Tanweer Ahmed in acknowledgment of his services for the IT and health sectors in Pakistan. Tanweer Ahmed has built a state of the art hospital in Sialkot providing free medical care.

In an interview he said he was inspired by Army Chief General Asim Munir’s passion and vision for Pakistan’s IT sector.

Tanweer Ahmed said: “I was excited and thrilled when I came to know about the vision of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir who is passionate about the IT Sector. I believe that with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in which the Army has assumed an active role, that’s a brilliant approach to unlock the true IT potential of Pakistan.”

Tanweer Ahmed added: “I have conceived the idea of NUST Information Technology (IT) Tower for the youth of Pakistan for which COAS General Asim Munir is leading the effort to harmonize our endeavours. The steps taken by General Asim Munir are commendable and inspiring. No army chief has done as much as Gen Munir has done in just one year for the IT sector of Pakistan and for a clean national economy. He has taken excellent steps to put Pakistan’s economy on the right course.”

The business entrepreneur said Pakistan has essential infrastructure available along with significant public sector investment in resource development.

“Pakistan has untapped digital potential of USD 59.6 billion (PKR 9.7 trillion) and FinTech potential of USD 35 billion by 2025. IT base potential is evidenced by a 47% growth in freelancing which stands at 4th in the world. Pakistan’s youth is 64% of the population under 30 years which is our biggest resource,” he added.

Houston-based businessman Tanweer Ahmed has donated $9 million to NUST to help students from poor backgrounds to gain access to quality education through scholarships. NUST has confirmed that Tanweer Ahmed has entered into a partnership with the university through an Endowment Fund for unprivileged students which will benefit nearly 200 students who would be able to get scholarships every year. University – $9 million being one of the single largest donations by any overseas Pakistani for any Pakistani

Tanweer Ahmed, who made his fortune in the US food industry, said that only quality education can transform Pakistan into making Sam Altman, Larry Page and Elon Musk.

Tanweer Ahmed said he will be taking more initiatives to help Pakistan’s IT and quality education sector. He said: “The infrastructure being built at NUST will enable Pakistan to host global IT companies who can establish their IT development & IT enabled services base in Pakistan with NUST IT Tower providing a jumpstart. We have to contribute to Pakistan’s prosperity, bit by bit, cent by cent. We Pakistanis can do it and we must come together to serve our nation.”

Tanweer Ahmed said deserving students would get scholarships annually from his $9 million donation through the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The system to obtain scholarships will be purely on merit and aimed strictly for those students who are unable to afford quality and expensive education.

Tanweer Ahmed is an American-Pakistani businessman, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist who works with major companies, not for profit organizations and hospitals. He is the owner of the largest cricket complex in Houston, the Prairie View Cricket Complex and the owner of the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise.

The multi-millionaire businessman is the founder of a brand of food chains and also owns many food chain franchises like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC. He owns California’s largest transport company and has business interests in the energy sector and medicine industry. Tanweer Ahmed is credited for taking over $50 million dollars aid to Pakistan during the 2022 devastating floods in Pakistan.

Originally from Sialkot, he started off on a humble note in the US when he migrated as a student and worked in a restaurant. He was then promoted as a manager at the same restaurant. He then started his own restaurant business and has now set up multiple businesses and successful companies.

Tanweer Ahmed says that overseas Pakistanis owe it to Pakistan to serve the country of their origin and identity.

“We owe to our motherland because we are where we are because of Pakistan. Our best contribution can be made through empowering our youth with modern education and knowledge. I am happy to play my part in helping Pakistani youth in achieving their goals in life.”