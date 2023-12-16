‘APS Peshawar anniversary’: Politicians of all hue unite against terrorism

Caretaker PM says APS strengthened determination of nation against terrorism

Shehbaz, Bilawal pay tribute to martyrs, saying nation stands by families of martyrs

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said the terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar nine years ago strengthened the determination of the nation against terrorism.

In his message on the anniversary of the APS tragedy, caretaker PM Kakar said nine years ago, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to undermine the morale of the nation in the war against terrorism. It was a tragedy that moistened the eyes of the whole world.

He further said that the entire nation sympathised with the parents whose children rendered a great sacrifice in this tragedy. Principal of the Army Public School, Shaheed Tahira Qazi, and other teachers stood before the beasts as a rock wall to protect their students, and sacrificed their lives, he maintained.

The prime minister said cowardly terrorists can never defeat this nation where fearless people like Shaheed Tahira Qazi and Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan did not even care about their lives to save others. The nation had won the war on terrorism and foiled all the tactics of the enemy to spread mischief and chaos in the country.

Kakar further said the entire nation was proud of its martyrs and their families. He said the nation was saddened by the memory of the Army Public School tragedy, but it was stronger than ever and united against this menace.

The Pakistani nation stood by its security forces until all the miscreants were brought to justice. The PM said the nation paid tribute to all the security forces personnel, including police, rangers and Pakistan Army, who hunted down the terrorists from their hideouts and brought them to an end after this tragedy.

Shehbaz Sharif

In his message, the former prime minister and PML-N president said the dark day of December 16 reminded everyone of the innocent children who were martyred in the Army Public School, Peshawar attack.

He said the nation stood by the martyrs and their families and was united as a nation against terrorism. “Nine years ago today, the entire nation gathered on one narrative against terrorism and under the leadership of the then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a decisive battle to end terrorism was launched and the terrorists were wiped out through operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad,” Shehbaz said in a post on his X account.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

The PPP chairman and former foreign minister paid tribute to the innocent martyrs of the APS tragedy and their martyred teachers, and also expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

He said the APS tragedy day was a horrific day in the nation’s history. “The memory of this horrific bloodshed is still fresh in the minds of every Pakistan. We will neither forget the martyrs nor this tragedy,” he said in a message on the ninth anniversary of the terrorist attack.

Bilawal said he stood by the families of all the victims of terrorism, as no one could understand their grief better than him, as he was also the son of a martyr. He further said the PPP was determined to root out extremism and terrorism in the country.

“We have to win the war against extremism and terrorism, and we will definitely win this war,” he stressed. “After winning the election on February 8, the incoming Pakistan People’s Party government will implement the National Action Plan and eradicate terrorism from the country forever.”

Aleem Khan

The president of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party said that the day held bitter memories of two major tragedies: the APS Peshawar attack and the Fall of Dhaka.

“The tragedy of APS Peshawar is sad and unforgettable when cruelty was inflicted on innocent children. Today, peace in the country is a result of the eternal sacrifices of the innocent children of the APS and Pakistan Army,” he said further.

Khan said the army was the country’s saviour, and those indulging in propaganda against it were the enemies of both the country and the nation.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Saturday said that the day of December 16 would always be remembered for the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public School.

In a message on the 9th anniversary of APS martyrs, he said, “Nine years have passed since the tragedy of APS, but the grief of those who lost their lives was still fresh today.” The minister said that cowardly miscreants attacked the future of the nation, the young children and martyred them.

Murtaza Solangi said adding no one could hold back their tears remembering that tragic day. Paying tributes to the martyrs of APS tragedy, he said they united the nation against terrorism.