Sri Lankan HC stresses to strengthen people to people contact, bilateral ties

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Admiral (r) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunartatne has stressed the need of strengthening people to people contact bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Dr Jahangir Badar Institute of Vision and Leadership to mark ‘SAARC Charter Day’.

Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Shahid Malik, Honorary Council General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joeya, CEO of Dr Jahangir Badar Institute of Vision and Leadership Zulfikar Ali Badar, CSAS Director Dr Naheed S. Goraya, Director Centre for Civility and Integrity Development Director Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

In his address, Admiral (r) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunartatne shed light about his love for Pakistan in general and Lahore in particular. He summarized his address with an optimistic note to revive the SAARC into an effective organization to sort out regional issues.

Dr Naheed S. Goraya said that SAARC has immense potential to develop South Asia as economic entity but we need to understand the challenges first. She stated that on the platform of SAARC, all the regional countries stand equal, irrespective of the asymmetric size and population. She said that our population and size should not define our significance but resilience and will to utilize SAARC as an effective regional organization through addressing variations and negotiations for the common interests.

Zufikar Ali Badar discussed about the significance and avenues for developing of leadership skills through the platform of Dr Jahangir Badar Institute of Vision and Leadership.

Former Higher Commissioner of Pakistan to India Shahid Malik emphasized the significance of dialogue and regular meetings between the representatives of India & Pakistan in particular and among the representatives of South Asia countries in general to overcome the issues that have made the SAARC dysfunctional since its inception. He suggested effective remedial measures to resolve the issues faced by SAARC through dialogues.

Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan thanked the distinguished guests and appreciated the efforts of the organizers to mark ‘SAARC Charter Day’. Later, souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.