Nawaz Sharif to visit Karachi on Dec 18 to lead election campaign in Sindh

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will reach Karachi on December 18 as the party has decided to accelerate election campaign in Sindh.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will hold meetings with leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) during the visit. He will also meet PML-N leaders from Sindh.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif, chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and Khawaja Saad Rafique will also accompany Nawaz Sharif during the visit.