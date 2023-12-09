Omar lambasts KP police for brutal tactics to arrest Marwat

Vows people will create ‘Level Playing Field’ on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub strongly condemned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police brutal tactics in trying to arrest Sher Afzal Marwat and PTI activists.

PTI Secretary General hevemently denounced the detention of Anwarzeb Khan, a former minister and a respected and senior political figure, by Bajaur Police.

He said that arresting him in such a manner was totally inappropriate and unjustifiable.

Omar contented that and KP governement should be ashamed of themselves in blatantly opposing PTI. “KP Police is going against the will of the people, and a Police has to earn the goodwill of the public if it has to operate successfully in the local area,” he added.

PTI Secretary General stated that the government dug up the roads to prevent PTI activists from reaching the venue, but the PTI activists created a ‘level playing field’ on their own and reached the venue, adding that the people of Pakistan would create a ‘Level Playing Field’ on their own inshallah on February 8, 2024.

He went on to say that KP’s unconstitutional caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur and Chief Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry should be ashamed of such tactics.

Meanwhil, he said that PTI Baluchistan Secretariat has been sealed by the Provincial Administration despite clear Baluchistan High Court orders, which is condemnable. “They are committing contempt of court and are not bothered about ‘Rule of Law’. The message being sent out is that in Pakistan the constitution or law will not be respected or followed.