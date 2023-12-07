Sign in
Epaper_23-12-7 KHI
Must Read
Hamas chief counts on Pakistan’s role for halting Israeli atrocities in...
Ismail Haniyeh says atrocities and cruelty against Palestinians could cease if Israel faces resistance from Pakistan Warns against normalization of ties between Islamic...