PTI chief to emerge triumphant in all cases: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former finance minister Asad Umar said on Wednesday that PTI chief would be exonerated in all cases and his party would actively take part in general elections.

Reacting to PML-N supremo’s homecoming and Maryam Nawaz’s public gathering in Lahore, former federal minister Asad Umar while talking to media persons outside an anti-terrorism court, said it was not a mass rally rather a small gathering of people. “It’s not fair to call it a Jalsa (big gathering), it was a Jalsi (small gathering),” said Umar.

He said thank God Nawaz Sharif was successful in getting some medicine for his disease after three years.

“He (Nawaz) should have come back much earlier. He should be sent to jail upon his return,” said Umar.

Earlier, a special court set up under the Official Secrets Act had accepted the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar against Rs50,000 surety bond in the cypher case. Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar intervened when Asad’s lawyer Salman Safdar was arguing the case and told the court that there was no evidence of his involvement in the case. So his arrest was not required in the case.

Advocate Babar Awan requested the court to confirm Asad’s bail if FIA did not have any evidence against him. Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain accepted his plea and announced decision in the court.