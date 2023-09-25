It is surprising to know that a developed country like Australia has realised the importance of rural and remote healthcare to provide universal coverage to its population. For this purpose, fellowship diploma is given to those who desire to settle and practise in Australia as generalist doctors, who are known as general practitioners (GPs) in Pakistan and cater to everyday healthcare needs of 80 per cent of national population.

In order to provide rural and remote healthcare, Australia has opened a state-of-the-art medical college, the Australia College of Rural and Remote Medicine. I suggest this should be replicated in Pakistan and a diploma or degree programme in rural and remote medicine should be started. We would do well to remember that even in the Middle East, there is a desert medicine subspecialty.

The recent outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera in Sheedi Goth owing to contaminated water has highlighted the need for remote healthcare system in Pakistan, which can save lives.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Ministry of Health should discuss initiating the new speciality of rural and remote healthcare in the country. They should send doctors to Australia on a scholarship to acquire new skills to serve the rural areas of Pakistan.

DR HUSSAIN BUX KOLACHI

HYDERABAD