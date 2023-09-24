NATIONAL

Pakistan, China sign MoU to establish mechanism for academic exchanges, joint research

By Staff Report
Chinas People's Liberation Army Commander Major Gen. Liu Minjiang, third left, walks with his Pakistani counterpart Major Gen. Mohsin Kamal, left, during the opening ceremony of Pakistan-China anti-terrorism military exercises, Monday, Dec. 11, 2006 in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The 10-day exercises begun in northwestern Pakistan aimed strengthening the bonds of friendship between the Pakistani and Chinese armies and benefiting from each other's experience in the planning and conduct of anti-terror activities," a military official said. (AP Photo/Ali Raza)

ISLAMABAD: The National Defence University Pakistan and Grandview have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish mechanisms for active collaboration for academic exchanges, joint research and sharing of experiences.

Pakistan Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin Ul Haque and Mr. Ren Libo, Founder and President of Grandview Institution, Ren Libo signed the agreement at a ceremony held at the Grandview Institute, Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque said that National Defence University (NDU) is a prestigious institution of higher learning and strategic thought providing key inputs for shaping Pakistan’s defense and foreign policies.

He also appreciated the Grandview Institution as a vanguard of scholarship and diplomacy which contributed significantly to global affairs.

Ambassador Haque noted that this MOU was part of the two countries’ efforts to build linkages between think tanks and universities, which would serve as platforms for further strengthening relations between the two countries.

In his speech, Ren Libo expressed his desire to enhance engagement with the Pakistani side. He further reiterated that the two sides should plan and execute joint projects under the agreement for practical cooperation in this regard.

Previous article
Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kashmir is not India’s integral part – never was, nor will...

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistani and Indian delegates engaged in a verbal duel at the UN after Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar drew the...

Neither UN, nor any country accepts India’s claim to Kashmir: FM Jilani

Water Dispute: Pakistani, Indian representatives attend neutral expert proceedings in Vienna

IHC directs implementation of new trade organisations act

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.