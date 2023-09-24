Pakistan, China sign MoU to establish mechanism for academic exchanges, joint research

ISLAMABAD: The National Defence University Pakistan and Grandview have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish mechanisms for active collaboration for academic exchanges, joint research and sharing of experiences.

Pakistan Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin Ul Haque and Mr. Ren Libo, Founder and President of Grandview Institution, Ren Libo signed the agreement at a ceremony held at the Grandview Institute, Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque said that National Defence University (NDU) is a prestigious institution of higher learning and strategic thought providing key inputs for shaping Pakistan’s defense and foreign policies.

He also appreciated the Grandview Institution as a vanguard of scholarship and diplomacy which contributed significantly to global affairs.

Ambassador Haque noted that this MOU was part of the two countries’ efforts to build linkages between think tanks and universities, which would serve as platforms for further strengthening relations between the two countries.

In his speech, Ren Libo expressed his desire to enhance engagement with the Pakistani side. He further reiterated that the two sides should plan and execute joint projects under the agreement for practical cooperation in this regard.