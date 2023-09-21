NATIONAL

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Govt notifies public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awal

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal).

The notification was issued by the cabinet division which stated that the government has announced a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal) September 29.

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon was not sighted, therefore, the Islamic month will commence on September 18, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on September 29 (Friday).

According to details, the announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Azad. Religious scholars from all schools of thought and weather experts attended the meeting.

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country. The committee assessed various moon sighting reports received from different parts of the country.

“The committee, with consensus, concluded that the month of Rabi ul Awal will commence on September 18 (Monday),” said Maulana Azad in a press conference after the meeting.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Staff Report
