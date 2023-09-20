PM urges global support for developing nations on climate ambitions

— Says Pakistan adopted the first-ever National Adaptation Plan to build climate resilience

— Also highlights ‘Living Indus Initiative’, aimed at restoring ecological health of Indus basin

UNITED NATIONS: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday urged the world to extend financial and technical support to developing countries like Pakistan to help them achieve ambitions on climate change.

The prime minister, addressing the Climate Ambition Summit 2023 on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, urged all nations to raise their climate ambitions, regardless of their statuses and geographical locations.

He told the international community that the adverse impact of climate change continued to rise in frequency and intensity, disproportionately affecting developing countries.

“Pakistan is a prime example. Despite contributing less than one percent to global warming, we are among the top ten vulnerable countries. The unprecedented floods of last year illustrated this vulnerability but these may just be the tip of the iceberg unless we arrest this global warming,” he remarked.

The prime minister thanked the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for active solidarity and mobilization of global support after the floods.

He said due to its “well-established” climate vulnerability, the adaptation was a “critical” priority for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan adopted the first-ever National Adaptation Plan to build climate resilience that would follow the projection and casting of interventions identified in the said Plan.

He said the second phase of the Plan would mark preparing for the sector-specific investment framework to serve as a blueprint to translate and identify the adaptation needs into tangible and bankable projects.

Prime Minister Kakar also highlighted Pakistan’s “Living Indus Initiative” aimed at restoring the ecological health of the Indus basin. He said Pakistan took significant steps to enhance the early warning capacity as well as the flood protection plan.

He said despite its no contribution to global warming, Pakistan chose to be part of the solution by deciding to convert 60 percent of its energy resources to alternative energy by 2030 that would cost around $100 billion to the country.

Citing Quranic verses, the prime minister told the world leaders that Islam promoted responsibility to protect the environment and utilise natural resources efficiently and undertake an equitable approach to nature.

Urging the global community to come up with climate actions and support to the developing countries, the prime minister said, “This will be a litmus test of solidarity and perhaps for the survival of our species on our injured planet.”