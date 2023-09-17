Opinion

Peaceful coexistence

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
Even though the district of Kurram is lagging in many facilities, it has a fairly high literacy rate compared to other regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The district has a diverse population with most people living together harmoniously. From time to time, some wayward elements stir tension among the people by exploiting their differences.
This is not only dividing people along religious and ethnic lines but harming the overall development and progress of the district. The municipal authorities are busy with their malpractices and have paid little heed to the escalating situation. The provincial government and the Chief Minister must visit the district and direct law enforcement officials to resolve conflict between locals appropriately. Residents should be encouraged to coexist peacefully and avoid violence and aggression. Both lawmakers and residents need to play their part in driving Kurram towards peace and prosperity.
KHALID KHAN
BANU

Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
