Train accidents in Pakistan, involving derailments, collisions, or other incidents causing damage, injuries, or loss of life, are quite frequent. The latest incident occurred last month on 6th August 2023 when ten carriages of a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed and some bogies overturned near the town of Nawabshah resulting in 30 deaths, over 90 injuries, and many passengers trapped.

A careful analysis highlights the most significant causes of these accidents. Poorly maintained or damaged railway tracks often lead to derailments and accidents emphasising the importance of regular inspections and maintenance. Human error, made by train operators, signalmen, and other railway staff, can also contribute to accidents, necessitating proper training and adherence to safety protocols. Additionally, equipment failures, such as brakes or signalling systems, can be a critical factor that requires regular maintenance and reliable equipment. Overcrowding of trains poses risks to passenger safety, stressing the need to operate within capacity limits.

Moreover, adverse weather, like heavy rain or fog, can make train operations challenging and increase the risk of accidents. Implementing weather monitoring systems and safety protocols during adverse conditions is vital to mitigate risks. Collisions with vehicles or obstacles at level crossings further add to the dangers, emphasising the necessity for properly designed crossings and clear tracks. To ensure passenger safety and prevent train accidents in Pakistan, comprehensive measures must be taken. This includes implementing robust safety protocols, modernising railway infrastructure, conducting regular inspections and maintenance, providing adequate training to railway staff, and strictly adhering to safety regulations and protocols. Addressing these factors diligently will improve the safety of Pakistan’s railway system and safeguard the lives of passengers and railway staff.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI