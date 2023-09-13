Rana Sanaullah rules out any alliance with PPP in next elections

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of alliance with the People’s Party in next elections, saying there can be seat adjustment with the party on a limited level.

“There is even a remote chance of seat adjustment with the PPP,” he said categorically.

“The PPP’s criticism on the PML-N suit them and they have right to do so,” PML-N leader said.

He said the PML-N will decide about alliance with any party after general elections.

Replying a question, Sanaullah said that as a political party, the PTI has right to do politics and they are entitled of it. “The PTI should keep the elements responsible for May 09 incidents, at distance from it,” he was opined.

“However, those who had disrespected the martyrs should not be allowed to contest polls”, he asserted.

The PML-N leader elaborated that those who had attacked the defence of Pakistan and desecrated the martyrs monuments should not be given an opportunity to do politics in any form.

He repeated that Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to the country on October 21, and lead the party in next elections.

“Nawaz Sharif coming back to country on October 21 and he will be given splendid welcome on his arrival,” PML-N leader said.

The former interior minister said that the election must be held under new census. He said that election schedule would be announced within 54 days after the completion of the constituencies’ demarcation process.

It is to be mentioned here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif talking to media in London lauded Nawaz Sharif’s achievements in his tenure, saying that the former prime minister made Pakistan a nuclear power, ended the prolonged power load-shedding in the country and signed the CPEC.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he will welcome the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his arrival in Lahore.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party, and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said.